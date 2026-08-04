Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Albany International updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

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Albany International Price Performance

AIN opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Albany International's dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Albany International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,609 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,412 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Albany International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,840 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 11,101.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 643,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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