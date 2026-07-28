Alex Thurman Sells 10,000 Shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,960. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Glaukos Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GKOS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.65. The company had a trading volume of 324,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,495. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $161.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glaukos from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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