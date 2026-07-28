Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 43,224 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $11,464,301.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,215,580.15. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $13,868,322.88.

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $5,745,327.90.

On Monday, June 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $6,247,352.58.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.41. 1,648,272 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,861. The company's 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.18, a PEG ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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