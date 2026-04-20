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Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 0.9% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Alfa Financial Software logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares dipped about 0.9% to GBX 159.40 on Monday with volume sharply lower (325,742 shares, an 82% drop versus average), and the stock is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 169.27) and 200‑day (GBX 201.18) moving averages.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of GBX 269.67 (implying significant upside), and the company reports strong profitability metrics—net margin ~23.8% and ROE ~58.6%—with a P/E of 15.7 and market cap of £472m.
  • Interested in Alfa Financial Software? Here are five stocks we like better.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA - Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.74 and last traded at GBX 159.40. 325,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,768,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 382 to GBX 264 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 269.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALFA

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market cap of £472.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 10.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 58.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully. Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world's largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience. With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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