Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $582.9930 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.69 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.62%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Algonquin Power & Utilities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp NYSE: AQN is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company's renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

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