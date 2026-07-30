Go Pro
→ I know Peter Thiel personally (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Algonquin Power & Utilities logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Buy” consensus on Algonquin Power & Utilities, with three buy ratings, three strong-buy ratings, and two holds among eight firms. The average one-year price target is C$8.00, while Barclays set a C$10.00 target and Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Hold.”
  • Algonquin shares opened at C$8.38, compared with a 52-week range of C$7.26 to C$9.69. The company has a C$6.45 billion market capitalization and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90.
  • For its latest quarter, Algonquin reported C$0.18 in earnings per share and C$1.10 billion in revenue, with a 6.71% net margin and 3.63% return on equity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Barclays set a C$10.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$7.26 and a one year high of C$9.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty Utilities, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Right Now?

Before you consider Algonquin Power & Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algonquin Power & Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines