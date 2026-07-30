Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Barclays set a C$10.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get AQN alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$7.26 and a one year high of C$9.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty Utilities, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Algonquin Power & Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algonquin Power & Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here