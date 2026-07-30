Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1% - Time to Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $116.1850. Approximately 7,711,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 12,040,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,477,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $160,410,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,928,000. Finally, Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,828,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here