Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.8% - What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.03 and last traded at $97.91. 8,817,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 12,034,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.38.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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