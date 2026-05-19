Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.7% - Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.78 and last traded at $135.5820. 10,961,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,989,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.26.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. The company has a market cap of $325.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $265,000. Genesis Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Financial Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,753 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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