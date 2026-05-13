Alibaba Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 278,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 184,061 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 8.7%

NYSE:BABA traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,598,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $351.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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