Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 6.4% - Here's What Happened

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.8380. 63,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,413,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

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Key Stories Impacting Alight

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling improved longer-term expectations for Alight’s profitability.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling improved longer-term expectations for Alight’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Alight also announced a partnership with BNY to launch an integrated retirement plan solution, a development that could support its retirement-services platform and strengthen its product offering. Alight and BNY Launch Integrated Retirement Plan Solution Delivering Deeper Support for Plan Administration and Investing

Alight also announced a partnership with BNY to launch an integrated retirement plan solution, a development that could support its retirement-services platform and strengthen its product offering. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 earnings estimates slightly in several reports, indicating some incremental improvement in its model for the coming quarters.

KeyCorp lifted its Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 earnings estimates slightly in several reports, indicating some incremental improvement in its model for the coming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s consensus full-year earnings estimate was cited at $5.60 per share, giving investors a benchmark for how Alight is being valued against analyst expectations.

The firm’s consensus full-year earnings estimate was cited at $5.60 per share, giving investors a benchmark for how Alight is being valued against analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its FY2026 earnings estimate for Alight, which may have pressured the shares by reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alight from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT

Alight Trading Down 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of $501.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alight by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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