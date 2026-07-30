Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Alignment Healthcare's conference call:

Strong second-quarter results: Membership rose 31% year over year to 294,100, revenue increased 32% to $1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA grew 48% to $68 million, with a 60-basis-point margin expansion.

Membership rose 31% year over year to 294,100, revenue increased 32% to $1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA grew 48% to $68 million, with a 60-basis-point margin expansion. Alignment raised its 2026 membership and revenue outlook, increased the low end of its adjusted gross profit guidance by $10 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance by $7 million, and remains on track for its full-year targets.

Management estimates approximately $880 million of embedded adjusted gross profit potential in its current membership base, as roughly half of members remain in their first or second year and are expected to become more profitable as clinical programs mature.

in its current membership base, as roughly half of members remain in their first or second year and are expected to become more profitable as clinical programs mature. The latest AVA AI stratification model can identify the 10% of members expected to account for nearly 70% of hospital admissions over the following 30 days, supporting more targeted intervention by Care Anywhere teams.

Third-quarter profitability is expected to be seasonally weaker, with only about 30% of full-year adjusted EBITDA projected in the second half; higher-acuity new members, Part D trends, and additional clinical, AI, automation, hiring, and market-preparation investments are expected to pressure MBR and SG&A.

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Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Key Headlines Impacting Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alignment Healthcare reported second-quarter EPS of $0.17, exceeding the $0.13 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed expectations of $1.31 billion. Management said results exceeded the high end of guidance across key metrics. Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Alignment Healthcare reported second-quarter EPS of $0.17, exceeding the $0.13 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed expectations of $1.31 billion. Management said results exceeded the high end of guidance across key metrics. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat provides a favorable near-term catalyst, supported by a reported 11.50% return on equity and a 0.47% net margin, although profitability remains modest.

The earnings beat provides a favorable near-term catalyst, supported by a reported 11.50% return on equity and a 0.47% net margin, although profitability remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: Alignment Healthcare maintained third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $1.3 billion, in line with consensus estimates. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $5.2 billion also matched expectations. No EPS figures were provided in the supplied guidance updates.

Alignment Healthcare maintained third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $1.3 billion, in line with consensus estimates. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $5.2 billion also matched expectations. No EPS figures were provided in the supplied guidance updates. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison characterized ALHC as a potential value-stock candidate relative to PACS Group, but this represents an investment-screening view rather than a change in company fundamentals. PACS or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

A Zacks comparison characterized ALHC as a potential value-stock candidate relative to PACS Group, but this represents an investment-screening view rather than a change in company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Kaplan Fox, Lowey Dannenberg and Pomerantz announced investigations into potential federal securities-law violations. These announcements appear related to allegations concerning Alignment Healthcare and may increase legal, reputational and investor uncertainty; the investigations do not establish wrongdoing. Lowey Dannenberg Investigation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $713,986.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,555. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 298,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $5,918,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,088,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,892.76. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,976,967 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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