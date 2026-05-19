Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 998,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,070,901.17. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $626,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,749 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $655,602.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $524,400.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 29,113 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $508,021.85.

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Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

ALHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,182. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ALHC

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 85.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $3,499,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $4,581,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,968,584 shares of the company's stock worth $243,752,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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