Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $15.50. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $14.9210, with a volume of 2,128,841 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alignment Healthcare reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share , exceeding the $0.13 analyst consensus and improving from $0.07 a year earlier. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year to $1.34 billion , above the $1.31 billion estimate. Alignment Healthcare Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Alignment Healthcare reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.13 analyst consensus and improving from $0.07 a year earlier. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year to , above the $1.31 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management said it surpassed the high end of guidance across key second-quarter metrics. Net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as medical-care costs in its Medicare Advantage plans eased, suggesting improved cost control and operating leverage. Alignment Healthcare Turns Profit as Insurer Gets Handle on Costs

Management said it surpassed the high end of guidance across key second-quarter metrics. Net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as medical-care costs in its Medicare Advantage plans eased, suggesting improved cost control and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $5.2 billion , while third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.3 billion was broadly in line with analyst expectations. The update did not provide a clearly stronger outlook to drive a positive earnings reaction. Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was maintained at approximately , while third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.3 billion was broadly in line with analyst expectations. The update did not provide a clearly stronger outlook to drive a positive earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Block & Leviton, Kaplan Fox, Lowey Dannenberg and Pomerantz, announced investigations into potential securities-law violations and solicited investors who suffered losses. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they create legal and reputational uncertainty and may be contributing to selling pressure. Block and Leviton Alignment Healthcare Investigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 13.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, EVP Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,103,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,491,584. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 998,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,070,901.17. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock worth $19,976,967. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company's stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 429,703 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company's stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Further Reading

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