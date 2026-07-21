Alkermes (ALKS) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $458.7190 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Alkermes alerts: Sign Up

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkermes from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ALKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher I. Wright sold 2,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,168. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $87,563.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 229,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,881,008.20. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,102 shares of company stock worth $1,494,410. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alkermes by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 148,696 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 482,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alkermes by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,907 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,976 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alkermes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alkermes wasn't on the list.

While Alkermes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here