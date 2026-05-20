Alkermes FY2026 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) - HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a "Neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes' current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alkermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.40.

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Alkermes Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter. Alkermes had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,392.60. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 6,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 109,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,293,070. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,265,090. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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