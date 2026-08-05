Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $96.30. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $104.85, with a volume of 78,952 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Allegiant reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.19, up 78% year over year and well above the $1.27 consensus estimate. Allegiant Travel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Allegiant reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.19, up 78% year over year and well above the $1.27 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Sun Country adds scale and potential synergies: Second-quarter results included Sun Country only from the May 13 acquisition closing date. Investors are focused on whether the combined airline can improve operational efficiency, expand its network and produce more than $6.00 in combined-company adjusted EPS for full-year 2026. Allegiant Travel–Sun Country Merger Poised to Enhance Operational Synergies

Second-quarter results included Sun Country only from the May 13 acquisition closing date. Investors are focused on whether the combined airline can improve operational efficiency, expand its network and produce more than $6.00 in combined-company adjusted EPS for full-year 2026. Positive Sentiment: Improved operating results and liquidity: Revenue rose 36.9% to $943.5 million, while the GAAP net loss narrowed to $4.9 million from $65.2 million a year earlier. Allegiant also ended the quarter with $1.3 billion of liquidity, including $1.1 billion in cash and investments. Allegiant Travel Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 36.9% to $943.5 million, while the GAAP net loss narrowed to $4.9 million from $65.2 million a year earlier. Allegiant also ended the quarter with $1.3 billion of liquidity, including $1.1 billion in cash and investments. Positive Sentiment: Labor uncertainty eased: Allegiant pilots ratified a two-year agreement with the airline, reducing near-term labor disruption risk. Allegiant Pilots Ratify Two-Year Deal

Allegiant pilots ratified a two-year agreement with the airline, reducing near-term labor disruption risk. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue came in below the $982.7 million analyst consensus, despite strong year-over-year growth. Allegiant Travel Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue came in below the $982.7 million analyst consensus, despite strong year-over-year growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance is weak: Allegiant guided to third-quarter EPS between a loss of $1.00 and breakeven, below the $0.32 loss expected by analysts, signaling continued seasonal or integration-related pressure.

Allegiant guided to third-quarter EPS between a loss of $1.00 and breakeven, below the $0.32 loss expected by analysts, signaling continued seasonal or integration-related pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may concern investors: Executive Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher reportedly sold 300,000 shares over the past six months, with no insider purchases reported during that period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.92. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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