Allegion PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

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Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.94.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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