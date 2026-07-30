Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.5 million.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts: Sign Up

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.95 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $259.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.44 million. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, SVP Richard Madormo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,673,898.64. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Lynch sold 16,711 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $759,682.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,115.30. The trade was a 56.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,714. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14,844.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12,315.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company's stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegro MicroSystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegro MicroSystems wasn't on the list.

While Allegro MicroSystems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here