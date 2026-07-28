AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts: Sign Up

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 408,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,791. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

More AllianceBernstein News

Here are the key news stories impacting AllianceBernstein this week:

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm's roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AllianceBernstein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AllianceBernstein wasn't on the list.

While AllianceBernstein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here