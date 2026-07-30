Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.360-3.460 EPS.

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Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.5%

LNT stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $70.89. 3,165,435 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,895. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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