Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.360-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,895. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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