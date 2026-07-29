Allient (ALNT) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Allient to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Allient had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.42 million. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. Allient has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

Allient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Allient's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Allient's payout ratio is 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Allient by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Allient by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,736 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allient by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,445 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allient by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Allient by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,938 shares of the company's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allient from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allient from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allient from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Allient in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Allient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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