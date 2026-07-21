Ally Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Ally Financial alerts: Sign Up

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Ally Financial has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $47.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.Ally Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ally Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ally Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ally Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here