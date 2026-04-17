Ally Financial Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ally Financial NYSE: ALLY executives pointed to improving profitability, stable credit trends, and continued balance-sheet momentum during the company’s first quarter 2026 earnings call, while reiterating full-year guidance and emphasizing a disciplined approach to growth amid what management described as a “dynamic” macroeconomic backdrop.

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Quarterly performance and profitability trends

CEO Michael Rhodes said first quarter results “confirm we’re on the right path,” attributing progress to actions taken over the past year to “focus our business, streamline our operations, and increase our capital levels.” Rhodes highlighted the company’s “Focus Forward” strategy, which he described as doubling down on business lines where Ally has “clear competitive advantages” and building for “something extraordinary and sustainable from a position of strength.”

Rhodes reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, up 90% year-over-year, and core return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 11.1%, up 440 basis points versus 2025. He said adjusted net revenue was $2.2 billion, up 6% year-over-year and 12% when adjusting for the sale of the credit card business. Ally’s CET1 ratio ended the quarter at 10.1%, up roughly 60 basis points from a year earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson said net financing revenue (excluding OID) was $1.6 billion, up 8% year-over-year and up 15% when excluding the credit card business from the prior-year comparison. Adjusted other revenue was $572 million, flat year-over-year despite an approximately $25 million headwind tied to the credit card sale, which Hutchinson said reflected “the strength of our diversified revenue streams,” including insurance, SmartAuction, and pass-through programs.

Net interest margin, deposit pricing, and lease headwinds

Management reiterated confidence in its net interest margin trajectory, even as first quarter NIM reflected previously discussed lease pressures. Rhodes said margin of 3.52% was impacted by “lease headwinds,” but he remained confident Ally can deliver a “sustainable upper 3% margin.”

Hutchinson said NIM (excluding OID) was 3.52%, with repricing of floating-rate exposures and lower lease yields offset by lower deposit costs. He noted lease yield included a $10 million loss on lease terminations tied to “headwinds on select plug-in hybrids” discussed in January. Ally accelerated depreciation on certain near-term maturing leases related to those impacted models, and Hutchinson said the company expects its lease termination mix to begin shifting next year, with roughly half of leases originated over the last two years carrying OEM residual value guarantees.

On funding, Hutchinson said the cost of funds decreased nine basis points quarter-over-quarter, driven by a nine basis point decrease in deposit costs. He also discussed deposit pricing actions and upcoming CD maturities:

Ally reduced liquid savings rates by 10 basis points in February, bringing cumulative beta to 57% .

in February, bringing cumulative beta to . After quarter-end, Ally reduced liquid savings another 10 basis points , bringing cumulative beta to 63% .

, bringing cumulative beta to . Approximately $18 billion of CD maturities are expected in the first half of 2026, with a weighted average yield of “nearly 4%,” which Hutchinson described as a tailwind.

Hutchinson said Ally’s 2026 NIM guidance remains 3.60% to 3.70%, now based on an assumption that Fed funds will be flat through the remainder of the year. He added that, based on the mathematics of the guidance range, management expects to “exit the year at or above the high end of that range.”

Core franchises: retail auto, insurance, corporate finance, and Ally Bank

Rhodes said operational momentum remains strong across Ally’s core franchises. He reported 4.4 million applications in dealer financial services, “another record quarter,” and consumer auto originations of $11.5 billion, up 13% year-over-year despite a decline in industry light vehicle sales. Rhodes emphasized the company’s ability to be selective given high application flow and said Ally is maintaining a “dynamic approach to underwriting” with a focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Hutchinson added that first-quarter originated retail auto yield was 9.6%, “relatively flat” quarter-over-quarter and “slightly favorable versus our original expectations,” while retail auto portfolio yield (excluding hedges) was flat sequentially and up 16 basis points year-over-year. He also noted S-tier concentration declined to 41%.

In insurance, Rhodes said written premium reached $389 million, a first-quarter record for Ally. Hutchinson said insurance core pre-tax income was $87 million, up $70 million year-over-year, with insurance losses of $121 million down $40 million primarily due to lower weather losses compared with what management described as historically elevated weather events in March of last year. In response to a question on growth and volatility, Hutchinson said Ally has been underwriting “marginally lower risk” business over time, including lower-risk floor plan insurance policies and more high-deductible policies, which he said should reduce volatility, though it can be difficult to see quarter-to-quarter.

Corporate finance posted another quarter of growth and high returns. Rhodes said the portfolio grew to $13.7 billion, up roughly 6% quarter-over-quarter, while Hutchinson reported core pre-tax income of $94 million and a 26% ROE. Hutchinson said Ally serves as lead agent for “virtually all transactions,” which management views as central to its credit discipline. He also highlighted that the business has “never recorded a loss” since entering the segment in 2019 and that no loan has been classified as criticized or placed on non-accrual, while noting the portfolio spans nearly 1,200 obligors with an average advance rate of 60%.

At Ally Bank, Rhodes said retail deposits ended the quarter at $146 billion, reinforcing Ally’s position as “the largest all-digital direct bank in the U.S.” He said customer acquisition improved during the quarter and that Ally delivered 6% customer growth over the past year, ending with 3.5 million customers. Hutchinson said Ally added 74,000 net new customers and noted that retail deposits represent “nearly 90%” of total funding, with 92% FDIC insured. He also said management anticipates a decline in second-quarter retail deposit balances due to seasonal tax payments.

Credit, reserves, capital return, and Basel proposals

Hutchinson pointed to improving asset quality, reporting consolidated net charge-offs (NCOs) of 121 basis points, down 13 basis points versus the prior quarter and down 29 basis points year-over-year. Retail auto NCOs were 1.97%, down 17 basis points quarter-over-quarter and down 15 basis points from a year ago, which he said marked the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement. Thirty-plus day “all-in delinquencies” were 4.6%, down 17 basis points from the prior year.

Management discussed tax refunds and seasonality, noting industry data showed tax refunds increased roughly 11% year-over-year, below earlier expectations for increases above 20%. Hutchinson said delinquency followed a “typical seasonal pattern” during the quarter. Rhodes said the consumer has remained resilient and described “a bit of a disconnect between consumer sentiment data and what we’re seeing in our portfolio,” while also saying Ally is choosing to be “deliberately measured” and prioritizing “discipline over volume.”

On reserves, Hutchinson said consolidated coverage decreased 1 basis point to 2.53%, while the retail auto coverage rate was flat at 3.75%. In Q&A, he said Ally held reserves flat at $375 (as stated on the call) to balance strong credit performance with macro uncertainty, and added that Ally’s mid-teens return ambitions are not predicated on reserve releases.

Capital return remained active. Hutchinson said Ally announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 for the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the prior quarter, and repurchased $147 million of shares. He also said adjusted tangible book value per share reached an all-time high of $41, up nearly 14% over the past year.

Both Rhodes and Hutchinson addressed revised Basel III proposals, calling them constructive and better aligned with Ally’s risk profile. Hutchinson said that relative to the current CET1 ratio of 10.1%, the revised standardized approach would produce a CET1 ratio “just above 9%” when fully phasing in AOCI, which he said is nearly 100 basis points higher than what Ally would have expected under the 2023 proposal. He added the company is also evaluating the expanded risk-based framework (IRBA), noting that as a Category IV bank Ally would be in the standardized approach unless it opts in, and that certain lower risk weights under IRBA could be beneficial for retail auto loans, offset by additional RWA categories such as operational risk.

Looking ahead, Hutchinson said guidance remains consistent with what management shared three months earlier and that baseline assumptions reflect the March 31 forward curve, which he said “doesn’t include a Fed funds cut until June of 2027.”

About Ally Financial NYSE: ALLY

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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