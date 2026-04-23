Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $1.1250 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $310.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.63 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $322.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,704,867.84. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total transaction of $677,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,058,797.44. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,656 shares of company stock worth $12,370,696 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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