Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.3935.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $323.50 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $296.11 and its 200 day moving average is $326.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $273.11 and a one year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,589,000 after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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