Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.1326.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $281.77 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here