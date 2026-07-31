Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given "Buy" Rating at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Chardan Capital's target price indicates a potential upside of 106.83% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $445.48.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 28.3%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.81 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $289.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $365,822,000 after purchasing an additional 175,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above one consensus estimate of $1.63, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The earnings call also highlighted continued strength in TTR medicines and progress in the company’s broader pipeline. Alnylam Q2 2026 Earnings Call Shows TTR Strength

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above one consensus estimate of $1.63, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The earnings call also highlighted continued strength in TTR medicines and progress in the company’s broader pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $357 from $510 but maintained a “Buy” rating, indicating the analyst still views the recent weakness as excessive and sees substantial potential upside. Needham price target update

Needham lowered its price target to $357 from $510 but maintained a “Buy” rating, indicating the analyst still views the recent weakness as excessive and sees substantial potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam’s recently presented Alzheimer’s RNAi data and quarterly revenue above $1 billion provide additional pipeline and commercial support, although these developments have not offset the immediate outlook concerns. Alnylam Alzheimer’s RNAi data

Alnylam’s recently presented Alzheimer’s RNAi data and quarterly revenue above $1 billion provide additional pipeline and commercial support, although these developments have not offset the immediate outlook concerns. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the $1.32 billion consensus estimate, and another estimate placed quarterly EPS at $1.84 versus $2.05 expected. The mixed results suggest that growth is not keeping pace with elevated investor expectations. Alnylam Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

Revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the $1.32 billion consensus estimate, and another estimate placed quarterly EPS at $1.84 versus $2.05 expected. The mixed results suggest that growth is not keeping pace with elevated investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, with management citing normalized demand for second-line Amvuttra use. Investors viewed the outlook reduction as the primary catalyst for the stock’s decline. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, with management citing normalized demand for second-line Amvuttra use. Investors viewed the outlook reduction as the primary catalyst for the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced a securities-fraud investigation into Alnylam on behalf of shareholders. The announcement is an allegation and does not establish wrongdoing, but it adds legal and reputational overhang. Alnylam securities fraud investigation

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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