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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from six research firms, with an average 1-year price target of $30.50. The coverage is mixed, including one sell, three hold, and two buy ratings.
  • The company reported fiscal Q1 results that beat expectations, posting EPS of ($0.28) versus estimates of ($0.34) and revenue of $163.79 million versus $160.07 million expected. However, revenue was still down slightly year over year and profitability remained weak.
  • The stock has shown significant movement, opening at $41.72 and trading 6.7% higher in the latest session. Insider activity was mixed, with one executive selling shares and a director buying shares, while institutions continue to own a large majority of the stock.
  • Interested in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $52,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,791.52. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike F. Chang acquired 33,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $640,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,369,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.6% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 89,695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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