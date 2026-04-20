Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Yifan Liang Sells 8,625 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,003 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,105. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yifan Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $810,624.69.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of AOSL traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $39.90. 2,474,165 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,975 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,628,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 73,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 262,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 785,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

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