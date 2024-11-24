Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,675 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 72,996 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,477 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,641 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay's payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

