Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to announce earnings of ($0.4311) per share and revenue of $521.6060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $253.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $828,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,218,326. This represents a 27.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,838,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 975,394 shares in the company, valued at $184,564,052.68. This represents a 1.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company's stock worth $97,400,000 after buying an additional 185,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,284,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $194.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $177.00.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Further Reading

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