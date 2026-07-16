Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 120,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 214,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 41.07%.The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.23 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105,673 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,084 shares of the company's stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc NASDAQ: TKNO is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company's portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

Further Reading

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