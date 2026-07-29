Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.0833) per share and revenue of $10.9610 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 41.07%.The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.23 million.

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Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 17,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,460. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKNO

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,156 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 103.5% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company's stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc NASDAQ: TKNO is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company's portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

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