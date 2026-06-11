Alphabet FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $14.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.22. The consensus estimate for Alphabet's current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Alphabet's FY2027 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.2%

GOOGL stock opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $357.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $277,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,902,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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