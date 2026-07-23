Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

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Alphabet Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $22.60 on Thursday, hitting $319.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,928,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.23. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.06 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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