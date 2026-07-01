Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1.3% Higher - What's Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $359.56 and last traded at $357.89. 19,349,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,902,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.33.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,467 shares of company stock worth $4,877,600. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here