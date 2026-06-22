Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 5.1% - Should You Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $340.94 and last traded at $348.78. Approximately 31,732,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 21,309,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.46.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 5.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.31 and a 200 day moving average of $331.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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