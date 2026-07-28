Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Phillip Securities upgraded the stock from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $335.21 and last traded at $332.60. 20,219,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,551,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.57.

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GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,351. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed 24% year-over-year revenue growth, an EPS beat and an 82% increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and bullish investors argue that cloud demand, AI monetization and resilient Search and YouTube businesses could justify the investment cycle. Alphabet: Buy The Capex-Caused Decline

Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed 24% year-over-year revenue growth, an EPS beat and an 82% increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and bullish investors argue that cloud demand, AI monetization and resilient Search and YouTube businesses could justify the investment cycle. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong-buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS forecast. These actions suggest some analysts view the earnings outlook as strong enough to offset near-term spending concerns. Alphabet upgrade

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong-buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS forecast. These actions suggest some analysts view the earnings outlook as strong enough to offset near-term spending concerns. Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity was broadly supportive: Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and reports highlighted larger Alphabet positions from prominent value investors. Alphabet’s weighting also contributed positively to broad-market ETF performance. Asset Management One fund update

Institutional activity was broadly supportive: Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and reports highlighted larger Alphabet positions from prominent value investors. Alphabet’s weighting also contributed positively to broad-market ETF performance. Neutral Sentiment: Trading is occurring ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and additional major technology earnings, leaving Alphabet exposed to broader market volatility and changes in interest-rate expectations. Wall Street rebounds ahead of FOMC and Big Tech earnings

Trading is occurring ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and additional major technology earnings, leaving Alphabet exposed to broader market volatility and changes in interest-rate expectations. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s 2026 capital-spending forecast of roughly $195 billion to $205 billion triggered the earlier selloff, as AI spending pushed free cash flow negative and raised concerns about returns on investment, dilution and valuation. Analyst revises Google stock price target

Alphabet’s 2026 capital-spending forecast of roughly $195 billion to $205 billion triggered the earlier selloff, as AI spending pushed free cash flow negative and raised concerns about returns on investment, dilution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: European rivals may pursue as much as $10 billion in damages after a major Digital Markets Act penalty, increasing Alphabet’s regulatory and litigation exposure. Waymo also faces scrutiny over autonomous-vehicle responses to emergency responders. Google rivals seek damages after EU fine

European rivals may pursue as much as $10 billion in damages after a major Digital Markets Act penalty, increasing Alphabet’s regulatory and litigation exposure. Waymo also faces scrutiny over autonomous-vehicle responses to emergency responders. Negative Sentiment: Provident Trust reduced its GOOG and GOOGL holdings by about 21%, while a major shareholder disclosed additional sales. These transactions may add some pressure, although they are less significant than the company’s earnings and capital-allocation outlook. Provident Trust fund update

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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