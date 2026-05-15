Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the information services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $357.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.84.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,064,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,556,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised Alphabet’s earnings estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing ahead of current consensus.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised Alphabet’s earnings estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing ahead of current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight Alphabet as a beneficiary of AI spending, including continued strength in its cloud/AI investment plans and speculation that the company is well positioned in the next phase of AI infrastructure buildout.

Several recent pieces highlight Alphabet as a beneficiary of AI spending, including continued strength in its cloud/AI investment plans and speculation that the company is well positioned in the next phase of AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that YouTube revenue may be larger than Wall Street expected, adding to confidence in Google’s core advertising and video monetization engine.

Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that YouTube revenue may be larger than Wall Street expected, adding to confidence in Google’s core advertising and video monetization engine. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet also completed a record-breaking yen bond issuance, giving it fresh capital to fund AI infrastructure while diversifying its funding sources, which is generally viewed favorably by investors. Alphabet completes record-breaking yen bond issuance

Alphabet also completed a record-breaking yen bond issuance, giving it fresh capital to fund AI infrastructure while diversifying its funding sources, which is generally viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that AI and mega-cap tech stocks are heavily crowded trades, which could mean Alphabet’s valuation is vulnerable if investor expectations cool.

UBS warned that AI and mega-cap tech stocks are heavily crowded trades, which could mean Alphabet’s valuation is vulnerable if investor expectations cool. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to Alphabet’s stock trading at a richer multiple after a powerful run, so the market may be rewarding execution but leaving less room for error.

Recent commentary also points to Alphabet’s stock trading at a richer multiple after a powerful run, so the market may be rewarding execution but leaving less room for error. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns about the cost of AI compute and the capital intensity of the race could pressure margins across big tech, including Alphabet, if spending rises faster than monetization.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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