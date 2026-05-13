Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $402.25 and last traded at $402.3440, with a volume of 15279093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.35.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. President Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance upped their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.86.

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Alphabet Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.66. The company has a market cap of $4.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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