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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 60,077 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 Alphabet shares on May 14 at an average price of $23.01, totaling about $1.38 million, and later sold another 87,475 shares on May 15 for about $2.08 million.
  • Alphabet’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $5.11 EPS versus $2.64 expected and revenue of $109.9 billion versus $106.98 billion estimated, while posting strong profitability metrics.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on GOOGL, with multiple firms raising price targets and the consensus rating staying at “Moderate Buy” with a target of $411.23. The company also recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.94. 26,758,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,664,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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