Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives "Overweight" Rating from KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the information services provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock's current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $384.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,486,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,391. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Alphabet News

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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