Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $351.75 and last traded at $352.51. Approximately 15,786,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 32,376,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.18.
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Alphabet to Strong Buy, signaling improving earnings expectations and potentially near-term upside for the stock. Alphabet (GOOG) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Several AI-focused articles highlighted Alphabet’s strengths in custom chips, hyperscaler partnerships, and lower AI compute costs, reinforcing the view that Google is building a durable advantage in AI infrastructure. Google's In-House AI Chip Strategy Could Be a Bigger Threat to Nvidia Than Investors Think. Here's Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer and other market-watch pieces argued that Google can remain competitive in AI, suggesting investor confidence in Alphabet’s long-term AI positioning. Jim Cramer Explains Why He Thinks Google Can Defeat Competitors in AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is drawing heavy investor attention and appearing in multiple “trending stock” and “top stock” roundups, which reflects increased trading interest but does not by itself change the fundamentals. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles compared Alphabet favorably with other megacap tech names and emphasized its AI and cloud positioning, but these are mostly valuation and strategy debates rather than immediate catalysts. Alphabet Vs. Broadcom: Rotate Out of AVGO and into GOOG as a Custom Chip Creator and Hyperscaler Partner
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are still focused on Alphabet’s rising capital spending, with reports highlighting a much higher 2026 capex outlook and Q2 spending expectations around AI infrastructure, which could pressure margins in the near term. Big Tech's Massive AI Spending Is Just Starting. Earnings Will Show It.
- Negative Sentiment: There is also renewed concern about Alphabet’s ad business and regulatory overhang, including commentary that its $1 trillion ad dominance faces new threats and a note referencing the earlier EU fine, both of which can weigh on sentiment. Alphabet's $1 Trillion Ad Dominance Is Facing New Threats
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. CICC Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
Alphabet Trading Down 1.3%
The company's fifty day simple moving average is $372.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.
About Alphabet
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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