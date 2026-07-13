Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $351.75 and last traded at $352.51. Approximately 15,786,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 32,376,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.18.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. CICC Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $372.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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