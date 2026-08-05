Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 4% - What's Next?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $356.77 and last traded at $362.43. Approximately 46,418,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 32,630,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.65.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to have significant long-term AI growth opportunities. The company is expanding sales of its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to outside data-center customers, potentially creating a new revenue stream in a market dominated by Nvidia. Its Waymo subsidiary is also expanding robotaxi operations, while recent earnings showed strong profitability and revenue growth. Alphabet AI chip market article

Alphabet continues to have significant long-term AI growth opportunities. The company is expanding sales of its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to outside data-center customers, potentially creating a new revenue stream in a market dominated by Nvidia. Its Waymo subsidiary is also expanding robotaxi operations, while recent earnings showed strong profitability and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with Alphabet viewed as a solid growth and long-term investment candidate based on its advertising franchise, cloud business, cash generation and AI initiatives. Alphabet growth stock analysis

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with Alphabet viewed as a solid growth and long-term investment candidate based on its advertising franchise, cloud business, cash generation and AI initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly discussing a potential talent-focused transaction with AI coding startup Mechanize, which could strengthen its coding-agent capabilities, although no deal has been announced. Mechanize talks article

Alphabet is reportedly discussing a potential talent-focused transaction with AI coding startup Mechanize, which could strengthen its coding-agent capabilities, although no deal has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet announced a sweeping AI reorganization after four prominent researchers reportedly departed. Chief scientist Jeff Dean is leaving after 27 years to launch an AI company, while Demis Hassabis is moving out of his primary managerial role at Google DeepMind. Investors may view the losses as a setback for Gemini development and AI execution, particularly because the flagship Gemini release remains delayed. Reuters Alphabet AI leadership article

Alphabet announced a sweeping AI reorganization after four prominent researchers reportedly departed. Chief scientist Jeff Dean is leaving after 27 years to launch an AI company, while Demis Hassabis is moving out of his primary managerial role at Google DeepMind. Investors may view the losses as a setback for Gemini development and AI execution, particularly because the flagship Gemini release remains delayed. Negative Sentiment: Legal pressure also increased after a U.K. tribunal allowed a roughly $6.7 billion advertiser class action to proceed. The case could increase Alphabet’s potential financial exposure and regulatory risks surrounding search, mobile distribution and advertising technology. U.K. advertiser class action article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $357.37 and its 200 day moving average is $339.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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