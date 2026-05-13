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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 3.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alphabet shares rose 3.9% after a wave of upbeat AI-related headlines, with the stock trading as high as $403.70 during the session.
  • Google is pushing deeper into AI across Android and Gemini, including agentic features and new AI-native products, which investors see as potential long-term growth drivers.
  • Analysts remain constructive on Alphabet, with several raising price targets and the consensus rating staying at Moderate Buy; the company also recently beat earnings and revenue expectations and increased its quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $403.70 and last traded at $402.62. 27,530,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 31,895,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.35.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 3.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $323.56 and its 200-day moving average is $314.66. The company has a market cap of $4.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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