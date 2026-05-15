Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $393.18 and last traded at $396.78. Approximately 20,033,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 31,718,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.07.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts turned more bullish, with Loop Capital raising its price target on Alphabet to $490 from $355 and Oppenheimer lifting its target to $445, signaling more upside if AI and core ad growth stay strong. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street analysts turned more bullish, with Loop Capital raising its price target on Alphabet to $490 from $355 and Oppenheimer lifting its target to $445, signaling more upside if AI and core ad growth stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports suggest Google is preparing major AI announcements for Google I/O, and BofA says the event should focus on AI innovation, which could highlight new monetization opportunities across Gemini and related products. Article Title

Multiple reports suggest Google is preparing major AI announcements for Google I/O, and BofA says the event should focus on AI innovation, which could highlight new monetization opportunities across Gemini and related products. Positive Sentiment: Business Insider reported that Google’s Gemini Flash model has been quietly winning AI customers, supporting the idea that Alphabet is gaining traction in enterprise AI before its biggest product reveals next week. Article Title

Business Insider reported that Google’s Gemini Flash model has been quietly winning AI customers, supporting the idea that Alphabet is gaining traction in enterprise AI before its biggest product reveals next week. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet completed a record first-ever yen bond issuance, raising about $3.6 billion to fund continued AI infrastructure spending and diversify its financing sources, which supports its heavy investment plans. Article Title

Alphabet completed a record first-ever yen bond issuance, raising about $3.6 billion to fund continued AI infrastructure spending and diversify its financing sources, which supports its heavy investment plans. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces pointed to stronger-than-expected YouTube revenue, ongoing AI momentum, and a higher earnings outlook, all of which reinforce Alphabet’s fundamental growth story. Article Title Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces pointed to stronger-than-expected YouTube revenue, ongoing AI momentum, and a higher earnings outlook, all of which reinforce Alphabet’s fundamental growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet remains a widely watched “Mag 7” name, with investor attention also tied to Bill Ackman’s holdings and broader debate over whether large-cap tech valuations are getting stretched. Article Title Article Title

Alphabet remains a widely watched “Mag 7” name, with investor attention also tied to Bill Ackman’s holdings and broader debate over whether large-cap tech valuations are getting stretched. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions from Erste Group nudged FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts higher, but the changes were modest and mainly confirm steady expectations rather than a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day moving average is $316.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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