Alphabet's (GOOGL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.65.

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Alphabet Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.01. 7,576,672 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,475,125. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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