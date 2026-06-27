Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.2143.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.50 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $278,175.60. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,582 shares of company stock valued at $202,982 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,217 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,366 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.7%

PINE opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,333.33%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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